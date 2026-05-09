Repeat offender kills daughter's lover in Sivakasi, held

SIVAKASI: The police have arrested a man for killing his daughter's lover near Sivakasi on Saturday. The police inquiry into the murder related to the love affair has revealed shocking details.
The deceased, identified as Prabhakaran (28), a lorry driver from Melatheru in Sevalur near Sivakasi, was unemployed and addicted to alcohol. However, with his family's support, he underwent treatment at a hospital in Aruppukottai and was said to have recovered from alcoholism.
It is said that Prabhakaran was in love with the 17-year-old daughter of Suresh (46) from the same area. When Suresh learned about this, he warned his daughter. Suresh’s son Sankarapandian had warned Prabhakaran.
On the day of the incident, Prabhakaran, who went out after lunch, did not return home till late at night. As family members searched for him, villagers informed them that Prabhakaran, Suresh and another person had consumed alcohol and got into a quarrel in Kothaneri.
Based on this information, M Pudupatti police intensified the search. Police later found Suresh and his friend Vigneshwaran (40) of Madurai lying drunk in Kothaneri. During questioning, Suresh allegedly confessed that Prabhakaran continued the relationship with his daughter despite repeated warnings and that he, along with Vigneshwaran, slit his throat and threw the body into a nearby well.
Police searched wells in the area and found Prabhakaran’s body floating in a well near a kanmai. They sent the body to Sivakasi GH for a post-mortem.
Inquiry revealed that Suresh had earlier been booked in murder, attempt to murder and assault cases. Police are investigating further.