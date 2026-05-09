Repeat offender kills daughter's lover in Sivakasi, held

The deceased, identified as Prabhakaran (28), a lorry driver from Melatheru in Sevalur near Sivakasi, was unemployed and addicted to alcohol. However, with his family's support, he underwent treatment at a hospital in Aruppukottai and was said to have recovered from alcoholism.

It is said that Prabhakaran was in love with the 17-year-old daughter of Suresh (46) from the same area. When Suresh learned about this, he warned his daughter. Suresh’s son Sankarapandian had warned Prabhakaran.