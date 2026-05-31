Repatriated Leiden copper plates to reach Tamil Nadu soon, says Minister Murugan

Speaking to reporters after attending the 134th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Koyambedu, Murugan said the Prime Minister had highlighted India’s sporting achievements, traditional summer practices and heritage conservation initiatives during the broadcast.

Referring to Modi’s recent five-nation visit, Murugan said the Prime Minister had facilitated the recovery of the historic Chola-era Anaimangalam copper plates from the Netherlands.

“The Prime Minister has consistently worked to restore India’s cultural treasures. Necessary steps will be taken to bring the recovered Chola-era Leiden copper plates to their respective places in Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” he said.