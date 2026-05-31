Repatriated Leiden copper plates to reach Tamil Nadu soon, says Minister Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday (May 31) said the Chola-era Anaimangalam copper plates recently recovered from the Netherlands would soon be brought to Tamil Nadu, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to reclaim India’s lost cultural heritage from abroad.
Speaking to reporters after attending the 134th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Koyambedu, Murugan said the Prime Minister had highlighted India’s sporting achievements, traditional summer practices and heritage conservation initiatives during the broadcast.
Referring to Modi’s recent five-nation visit, Murugan said the Prime Minister had facilitated the recovery of the historic Chola-era Anaimangalam copper plates from the Netherlands.
“The Prime Minister has consistently worked to restore India’s cultural treasures. Necessary steps will be taken to bring the recovered Chola-era Leiden copper plates to their respective places in Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” he said.
Murugan noted that the Prime Minister had interacted with athletes Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, discussing their achievements in athletics, particularly in the 100-metre sprint.
He also said Modi spoke about traditional ways of coping with the summer heat across different regions of the country, including the consumption of buttermilk and the unique varieties of mangoes associated with various states.
Highlighting a story cited by the Prime Minister during the programme, Murugan praised students of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya in Nagercoil for raising Rs 40 lakh for the welfare of armed forces personnel by saving Re 1 a day. “It is a remarkable example of patriotism and social responsibility among young students,” he said.
BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan and party functionaries were present at the event.