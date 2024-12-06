Repair works on 70 golden chariots, 58 silver ones completed, 10,799 shrines up for renovation, says Sekarbabu

TIRUCHY: Asserting continued patronage for temples across the State, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu said the DMK government undertook repair works on 70 golden and 58 silver chariots. The minister said on Thursday that five new golden and nine new silver chariots are being readied.

Inaugurating the trial run of the silver chariot of Thirukadaiyur Arulmigu Amirthakadeswarar temple along with the pontiffs of various adheenams in Mayiladuthurai, minister Sekarbabu said that the silver chariot was made of 250 kg at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

“This apart, repair works of 70 golden and 58 silver chariots from the temples across the State have been undertaken,” the minister said.

After the DMK came to power under the leadership of MK Stalin, 26 temples controlled by the Dharmapuram Adheenam were consecrated. So far, 2,342 temples have been consecrated in the State, he said.

The State expert committee has permitted renovation works of 10,799 temples, and the minister added that the consecration works will commence after that.

Stating that the state government had promised to make five new golden chariots to the tune of Rs 31 crore and nine silver chariots at an estimated cost of Rs 29.77 crore, the minister said the promises are being fulfilled gradually, and so far, one golden chariot work for the Periyapalayam Arulmigu Bhavaniamman temple and a silver chariot at Thiruthani Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple have been completed.

They have been dedicated for the devotees’ use, the minister said in an update. Sekarbabu said the works for the other chariots would be completed in a phased manner while repair works for several hundreds of wooden cars have been underway.

Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamy, Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamy, Velakurichi Adheenam Sri Sathyagnana Mahadeva Desiga Paramacharya Swamy, Thondai Mandala Adheenam Sri Thiruchitrambala Desiga Gnanaprakasa Paramacharya Swamy, Dindigul Sivapuram Adheenam Sri Thirunavukkarasu Desiga Paramacharya Swamy and others were present during the occasion.