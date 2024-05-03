Repair of damaged Srirangam east tower begins

TIRUCHY: The repair works for the damaged portion of the east gopuram (east tower) of Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 1.47 crore on Thursday.

The Srirangam temple has 21 gopurams including the grand Raja Gopuram. Among them, a portion of the east gopuram along with stone facades and minor sculptures were damaged due to inclement weather on August 5, 2023.

This impact of the weather also resulted in the light mast and transformer getting damaged.

Since the incident took place as early as 2 am, no fatality was reported. Subsequently, the temporary restoration works were undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 98 lakh and thereafter devotees were denied entry via the east gopuram.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the repair works for the gopuram commenced and a fund of Rs 1.47 crore was donated by a Coimbatore-based devotee.

“The works would take at least 18 months to get completed. Initially, the vegetation from the gopuram would be removed and natural coating would be given to the facades and minor sculptures,” said the Joint Commissioner of HR&CE Mariappan.

He also said that a team of experts from sirpa sasthram, ASI officials, and sthapathis would be involved to ensure the heritage value.