Reopen Tiruchendur Rajagopuram entrance: Hindu Munnani leader

He pointed out that the lower Rajagopuram entrance of the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple has remained closed for several years. Reopening the entrance, he said, would make it easier for devotees to enter the temple and have darshan of Lord Murugan. He urged the HR&CE Minister S Ramesh to reconsider the continued closure of the entrance in the name of Agama regulations and take appropriate action.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchendur on Saturday, he welcomed the inspection recently conducted by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department at the temple. He also stressed that various measures should be undertaken to improve facilities for devotees.