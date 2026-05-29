Renovations completed at Mamallapuram lighthouse

CHENNAI: The renovated Mamallapuram Lighthouse in Chengalpattu district has been reopened to tourists after remaining closed for three months for renovation work.
Situated atop a hillock in Mamallapuram, the lighthouse was built in 1887 during British rule, the stone-built lighthouse is considered an important historical monument and has been preserved in its original form.
Renovation work began three months ago. The restoration included painting work on the top portion of the structure and installation of safety railings.