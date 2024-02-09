Renovation of ancient buildings under progress, says archaeology dept official

TIRUCHY: Renovation of ancient buildings in Thanjavur adopting traditional methods is being carried out at a cost of Rs 35 crore, R Sivanandam, Deputy Director, State Department of Archaeology, said in Thanjavur, on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the training programme for students of the Institute of Archaeology organised by the State Department of Archaeology, Sivanandam said, as per the renovation works, the Maratha Darbar on Thanjavur Palace premises was being renovated at Rs 6.25 crore while the work at Sarja Madi was being done at a cost of Rs 9.42 crore.

“Both these structures are being renovated following traditional methods using various herbs, limestone, and jaggery,” the deputy director said.

“Paintings in the Darbar Mandapam would be restored without damaging their originality. The entire renovation will be completed by 2025, while the works at Sarja Madi will be completed within six months,” he said.

Meanwhile, a fund of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the renovation of Tirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai and Rs 7 crore has been allocated to give a facelift to the Governor Building at Tharangambadi Fort.

Informing that a detailed project report for Chola Museum in Thanjavur was in pipeline, Sivanandam said that tender would soon be called for the works.