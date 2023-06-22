Renovated suspension bridge of British era reopens in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A British era suspension bridge in Kallar near Mettupalayam, which was kept unused since 2016, has been reopened after renovation on Wednesday.

This pillar-less steel bridge, also called as ‘Thooripalam’ and Kallar Bridge was built across Kallar River in 1924-25. The magnificent structure, at the foothills of the Nilgiris has been a gateway to the queen of hills.

Traffic on the suspension bridge was stopped in 2016 after a concrete bridge came up adjacent to it; however, tourists going up the hills made a stopover to have a glimpse of the oldest steel bridge. As it remained unused, the Odanthurai Panchayat took efforts to renovate the structure through a public private partnership model.

“The suspension bridge was painted and renovated over the last four months with the financial support of a private firm. Also, a water bottle scrap machine and a water dispenser have been installed at the spot for the convenience of tourists,” said R Thangavelu, president of Odanthurai Panchayat.

Prior to the construction of the suspension bridge, the British had built a masonry bridge in 1894 to cross the Kallar river. It was however razed down by the highways department in 2015 after it was damaged much to the chagrin of history buffs.

Meanwhile, the panchayat has urged the state government to declare the suspension bridge as a heritage structure. “An appeal has been made to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, who inaugurated the suspension bridge after renovation on Wednesday to take steps in this regard,” Thangavelu said.

“Vehicles will not be allowed through the bridge. But tourists can spend time on the bridge and enjoy the scenic beauty in the area,” he added. Thangavelu also said plans are afoot to develop half an acre of land owned by the panchayat nearby the bridge into a park.