Renovate all school buildings immediately to avert accidents: Annamalai urges Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Monday urged the State government to immediately reconstruct school buildings for the benefit of the students to avert accidents instead of unnecessary advertisement expenditure.

"Near Panruti of Cuddalore district, the roof of Sanniyasipettai panchayat union primary school kitchen hall has collapsed. In this accident, the woman organiser of the noon meal scheme was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. The DMK announced that it would demolish more than 10,000 dilapidated school buildings and build new ones across Tamil Nadu, but after that it did not talk about it. Will the Tamil Nadu government awake after a major accident? I urge the State government to immediately reconstruct and renovate all school buildings for the benefit of the students to avert accidents instead of unnecessary advertisement expenditure, " Annamalai tweeted.

Later in the day, the saffron party leader commended Indian athlete and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for the maiden gold medal in the World Athletic Championship held in Budapest.



"Heartiest congratulations to our champion Neeraj Chopra for the incredible 88.17 throw and the maiden gold medal in the World Athletic Championship, Budapest. Proud of you for scripting history by bagging gold in the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, the 2016 U-20 World Championships, and the 2022 Diamond League. Hats off to you for your utmost perseverance and unmatched zeal," added Annamalai.