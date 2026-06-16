Renewal, recognition for private schools only based on merit: Minister Rajmohan

Addressing the media, the minister said that the event of issuing renewal/NOC was being held after almost six years. “We’ve converted the issuance of renewal/NOC through online mode only, to keep the process transparent. The certificate will be issued based on merit instead of influence like political and cash,” he added. “From now on, no more political influence, even for those from TVK or other parties, will be entertained to procure renewal/NOC done every 12 years. The management of the schools can apply for the same online and the certificates will be given solely on the basis of merit.”

He also reiterated that the TVK government continued to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) as it was against the morals of TN people.