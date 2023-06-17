Renewable energy meets 50% of TN’s rising power demand

CHENNAI: Even as the state’s power demand remains high because of a sweltering heat wave, the bulk of the power demand is being met with renewable sources, wind and solar, during the noon.

The generation from wind and solar contributed more than 50 percent of the state’s total power demand during the noon. On June 14, the power demand at 1 pm stood at 16,458 MW with wind generation of 5,090 MW and solar generation of 4,167 MW together supplying 9,257 MW which is 56 percent of the total demand. On June 13, the power demand during noon stood at 16,507 MW with wind mills feeding 5,114 MW and solar energy supplying 4,080 MW accounting for nearly 56 percent of the power demand.

The highest contribution from renewable energy was 74 percent out of the total electricity consumption on September 11, 2022, which is a record of sorts. However, it came during a low-demand period of the North-East monsoon.

A senior Tangedco official said that wind and solar together contributed over 50 per cent of the state’s power demand during the summer period, which is a significant achievement. “During the monsoon period, the power demand would be less and contribution from renewable sources would be high. But contributing over 50 percent during the summer period is a big achievement,” he added.

Indian Wind Power Producers Association chairperson K Kasturirangaian said that the season for wind energy began early this year on June 1. The windmills are generating over 4500-5000 MW, he said. He added that when the power demand across the country is high during the summer, the wind and solar are contributing significantly to Tangedco to meet power demand.

“Every unit generated by the wind and solar has helped avoid dependency on polluting coal-based thermal power generation. Renewable energy generation is both cheaper and pollution free,” he said.