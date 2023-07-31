Remove Tribal welfare dept director, urges ADTW teachers & members

CHENNAI: The members of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Teachers–Warden Federation had recently sent a letter to N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister of the Department regarding Annadurai, the director of Tribal welfare department mishandling his position.

C Annadurai, the director of the department has come under scrutiny for employing teachers in schools without following the needed protocols.

Additionally, the members claim that the official currently in position is a Central Labour Service (CLS) officer.

The letter stated, "Annadurai's lack of prior experience in managing State departments has resulted in significant issues in organising and managing teachers' work and students' education. Some issues are irregular allocation of duties, improper food allowances, and hasty decisions that have led to severe hardships."

The letter further claimed that, due to the director's mishandling, approximately 400 qualified teachers, temporary teachers, and guest lecturers have been adversely affected by the uncertain and unjust practices.

The members also alleged that despite clear guidelines from the State government and education authorities on matters of the department, the director has not addressed the concerns raised by teachers and staff, by leading to growing discontent.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a member said, "A tribal welfare school at Adimalaipudur in Salem was upgraded in 2020, but the director citing poor student's enrolment decided to close down a higher secondary school. Also, the official transferred the teachers who opposed his decision."

"Citing several such issues, including that the official is not an IAS, but is a CLS officer, we urge the Miinister and government to initiate his removal," added the member.