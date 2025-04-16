Remove DMK leader Ponmudy from TN Cabinet for derogatory remarks on Saivism, says plea in Madras HC

CHENNAI: A petition has been moved in the Madras High Court seeking to disqualify and remove Minister K Ponmudy from the State cabinet for his recent derogatory and vulgar speech against Vaishnavism and Saivism in an anecdote involving sexual innuendo.

Advocate B Jagannath moved the petition stating that on April 8, Ponmudy participated in a meeting conducted by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam to felicitate EV Ramasamy (Periyar).

During the meeting, the minister made a disgusting statement by narrating an anecdote of a vulgar story involving sexual positions and two Hindu sects (Vaishnavism and Saivism), said the petitioner.

The statement, by far one of the most grotesque, shameful, derogatory statements made by a sitting cabinet minister, is highly incorrigible, condemnable and deserves the strongest and harshest punishment, contended the petitioner.

The vulgar comment of the minister invited fierce criticism from social activists and political leaders, including within the DMK party. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP of DMK, condemned the speech regardless of the reason for which it was spoken, said the petition.

Owing to the strong criticism across the political spectrum, the minister tendered an apology. However, he was sacked from his post as deputy general secretary of DMK.

The petitioner submitted that he had written to the CM seeking Ponmudy's dismissal from all of his constitutional posts and also lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner. He also wondered how the police granted permission for the meeting as it was held specifically to target Hinduism and to abuse, humiliate, speak in derogatory language and spread hatred towards Sanatan Dharma, alleged the petitioner.

He also submitted that the minister has made several controversial comments in public forums, including degrading women for travelling in government buses for free of cost under the State's scheme. Hence, he sought the court to disqualify and remove Ponmudy from the cabinet.