Remove decorative arch at Madurai Mattuthavani bus stand to ease traffic woes: HC

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the removal of the Nakkirar decorative arch that is obstructing traffic near the Madurai Mattuthavani bus stand.

The court emphasized that the arch should be removed in a manner that causes minimal inconvenience to the public.

The judges noted that removing the decorative arches in the area, along with widening the roads, would contribute to smoother traffic flow.

In addition, the Madurai District Court has also mandated the removal of a nearby entrance that has been adding to the traffic congestion woes.