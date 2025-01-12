Remove creamy layer in OBC reservation: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that there is no Supreme Court injunction against removal of creamy layer in OBC reservation, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to remove the creamy layer by making suitable amendments in the Constitution.

In a statement, the senior leader recalled a Supreme Court observation, which said that the Court does not want to intervene in implementing creamy layer in central government jobs and institutions. "In the Constitution given by Ambedkar, there is no mention of creamy layer. Creamy layer was introduced based on a Supreme Court judgement on Indra Sawhney case. The government can remove the creamy layer if it intends to," he said.

Alleging that the creamy layer is being used as a tool to deny reservation rights to backward castes, Ramadoss pointed out that there is an honest system in motion to implement the creamy layer.

"OBC reservations for central government jobs were introduced 35 years ago. But, the representation of OBC has not crossed 20 per cent. So, the central government should make amendments to the Constitution to remove the creamy layer system," he urged.