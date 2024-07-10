Removal of casteism should be part of curriculum: SPCSS-TN

CHENNAI: Keeping the discussion on the annihilation of caste alive in academics, the State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) held a workshop in the city on Tuesday.

The workshop was conducted on annihilating caste in school and teacher education curricula. The workshop highlighted how caste is a discriminatory social practice that needs to be discussed in the classroom as part of the regular syllabus.

The classroom teaching-learning must help students understand that caste is against the vision and provisions of the Constitution of India and has no scientific reasoning, stated the note from the workshop.

Additionally, the workshop discussed the need for curriculum to include the subject annihilation of caste and the syllabus must provide space and content for discussion and classroom activities.

Further, the workshop stated that it aims to formulate a syllabus on caste annihilation that may be placed before the academic bodies and government for further dissemination.

The discussion was held by S Raja Samuel, principal of Madras School of Social Work, N Ramakrishnan, registrar of the TN Teacher Education University with the SPCSS-TN’s president and general secretary P Ratnasabapathy and PB Prince Gajendra Babu, respectively.

Meanwhile, Justice K Chandru’s one-man committee to avoid violence based on caste and community among school and college students submitted its report to Chief Minister MK Stalin in late June.