Remarks over Naga community: Annamalai flays RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Monday condemned DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi for his derogatory remarks over Naga people.

"Reducing the pride of our North Eastern brothers and sisters to Dog eaters is highly condemnable. While Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin's podcast drama continues, this is India in the eyes of INDI Alliance and their model of inclusive social justice, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

The recent attack on Raj Bhavan is an outcome of such uncouth speeches against the Governor by DMK leaders, yet DMK doesn't seem to have learnt the lesson, he added.

Annamalai thanks Madras High Court

Meanwhile, the saffron party leader thanked the Madras High Court for reaffirming the faith of the common man that the law shouldn't bend to power, money and the muscle power of the incumbent DMK government.

"It is gratifying that the Madras High Court has reflected the very mood of the people of Tamil Nadu for the eradication of liquor, corruption and other social evils from the society rather than clinging on to the age-old divisive politics of the DMK. It is high time that the Tamil Nadu police force acts at the behest of the corrupt DMK and works fairly to reinstall its lost reputation, " Annamalai observed.

Recently, the Madras High Court has disapproved the Tamil Nadu police for not taking action against state ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and PK Sekar Babu for taking part in the Sanatana eradication conclave and breaching their oath of office.