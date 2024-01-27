Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi; TNCC stages a protest against Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Condemning Governor RN Ravi for his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Saturday staged a protest near Raj Bhavan in the city.

Addressing the gathering, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, "We (Congress) are not saying that Netaji is not involved in the freedom struggle. As you (RSS and BJP) have no leaders, you are fighting for our leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. You (RSS and BJP) have nothing but a history of treachery. You cannot argue, fight and sacrifice with Mahatma Gandhi and win. Gandhi had principles, but RSS had nothing like that."

Taking down the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the state Congress chief said all those who built the temple cannot win elections.

"You (BJP) built Ram temple only 3 km away from the site of Babri Masjid. Then why did you demolish Babri Masjid? Congress did not say not to build Ram temple in Ayodhya, but we said not to build a temple by demolishing a mosque or church. There is no evidence that Babri Masjid was built after demolishing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Demolishing a place of worship of one religion and building a place of worship for another religion is barbarism, " he noted.

Further, Alagiri said the Congress party won't believe in violence and will not ask anyone to hurl petrol bombs inside Raj Bhavan.

K Selvaperunthagai MLA, Vijay Vasanth MP and more than 1,000 cadres witnessed the protest at Panagal Maligai in Saidapet.

RN Ravi issues explanation

Refuting the media reports, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday clarified that he did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi and said his teachings have been the guiding light for him.

"Some media reports in the last 3-4 days have sought to create an erroneous impression that I have been disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I hold Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard and his teachings have been the ideals of my life, " Ravi said alluding to the media reports on his recent controversial statement at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th birth anniversary event at Anna university on Tuesday, January 23.