Remarks on barber community: Annamalai flays Dayanidhi Maran

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday flayed DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his recent remarks on the barber community.

"Instead of apologising for his remarks towards North Indians, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading and reacting to his rants on North Indian brothers and sisters the work of a 'jobless barber', " Annamalai said in his social media post quoting Maran's recent video clip.

"Degrading someone by profession or language seems to be the only thing DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran excels in. With this constant degradation, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the INDI Alliance, " added Annamalai.

Earlier, the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, slammed the BJP IT wing for spreading old videos and said, "There is an adage in Tamil which says that when a barber does not have a job, he will shave a cat. Similarly, the BJP IT wing does not have anything useful to do and hence it is spreading my old videos."

Notably, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for his controversial remarks on North Indians.

In his four-year-old video, Dayanidhi Maran purportedly said that Hindi speakers who come to Tamil Nadu from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar doing menial jobs such as construction work and cleaning drains.