Remarks against CM Vijay: Cops grill DMK MLA

CHENNAI: The cybercrime wing at Anna Nagar police station questioned Rishivandiyam MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan of DMK for over two hours in connection with the alleged derogatory remarks he had made against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The MLA allegedly made the remarks at Kallakurichi during DMK's state-wide protest on September 12.
After the inquiry, Karthikeyan claimed that portions of his speech had been edited and morphed to implicate him in a false case.
He said he had submitted audio evidence to the police and was prepared to face the case through legal means. He also accused the TVK govt of using police cases to target DMK leaders.