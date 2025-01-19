Remand prisoner dies during treatment at Tiruchy hospital

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner passed away during treatment at a Tiruchy hospital on Friday. It is said that Vijayabaskar (45) from Kabisthalam in Thanjavur was lodged in the central prison on January 10 on charges of a case related to robbery. On January 15, he had a stroke and was rushed to the Tiruchy Government Hospital after first aid at the prison hospital and he was undergoing treatment in the GH. However, on Friday evening, Vijayabaskar died despite treatment in the GH. Based on the complaint by Shanmuga Sundaram, the prison official, the GH police registered a case and are investigating.