Remand prisoner caught with ganja during surprise raid in Tiruchy Central prison

TIRUCHY: The surprise raid in the Central prison among the inmates found that a remand prisoner was possessing ganja and the prison staff seized it and conducted an interrogation on Thursday evening.

It is said that the officials from Central prison in Tiruchy are in the practice of conducting surprise inspections among the inmates and on Thursday evening, the officials conducted one such inspection in which, they found a remand prisoner Vignesh (24) from Kallakurichi in Cuddalore was possessing ganja in his inner-wear.

Vignesh was arrested on charges of stealing metals from the Tiruchy divisional railway.

Soon, the officials seized the ganja and passed on the information to the KK Nagar police who registered a case and are investigating.