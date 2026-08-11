Relocate rogue jumbo to save Kanniyakumari, appeals Congress MLA Praveen

Participating in the debate on the Revised Budget and Agriculture Budget, Praveen said Bullet Raja, which had earlier created problems in the Nilgiris, had been brought to Kanniyakumari and was now causing serious trouble for residents, particularly those in his Vilavancode constituency.

"Bullet Raja, which was a problem in the Nilgiris, was brought to Kanniyakumari and left here. It is causing a lot of trouble. It should be taken somewhere else," he said.

Praveen also sought pattas for eligible residents, particularly tribal communities, in Vilavancode. He said water scarcity remained a major issue in Tamil Nadu and that Kanniyakumari had faced the problem for several years. Referring to the inter-State water dispute, he said the issue dated back to the period before the 1956 linguistic reorganisation of States and subsequent discussions between the two governments.

Intervening, Forest Minister RV Ranjithkumar said people should not disturb the movement and habitat of wild animals, particularly elephants, and said the government would take appropriate steps to address the challenges.

Water Resources Minister N Anand said the government would hold discussions and take appropriate action to resolve the inter-state water issue.

Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan assured the Assembly that eligible beneficiaries across the State would be issued pattas within the next year.