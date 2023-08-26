‘Religious leaders gave EPS Puratchi Thamizhan title’

TIRUCHY: The title ‘Puratchi Thamizhan’ was conferred on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami not by the cadre, but by the leaders of various religions, as he is suitable to get the title, claimed former minister R Kamaraj on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Kamaraj said, EPS, who commenced his political journey from a branch secretary, grew up to become general secretary of the AIADMK due to his dedication and undisputed administrative capabilities.

“EPS never called himself as general secretary, but he was officially elected by the cadre and leaders of the party. He is known for his open mindedness. Whatever he thinks, he speaks and he speaks the reality,” he said.

Claiming that EPS gave an exceptionally good governance after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, the former food minister said, EPS has consolidated the party and fought for the single leadership which was in every cadre’s mind. “But, people like O Panneerselvam and R Vaithilingam interfere a lot into the party and even approached the court against EPS. But, with the strength and backing of the cadre, EPS won,” Kamaraj added.