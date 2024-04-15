Religious fervour marks Puththandu and Vishu in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil New Year, the first day of the Tamil month 'Chithirai', was welcomed with traditional fervour across the state on Sunday. Tamil-speaking people ushered in the 'Krodhi' New Year by visiting places of worship clad in traditional attire.

Special pujas were held across several temples to mark the occasion with devotees queuing up at the famous Vadapalani Murugan Temple, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple near Tiruchirapalli among others in the state.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended their greetings on the occasion. "On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, my warmest greeting and best wishes to all, especially my Tamil brothers and sisters. May the New Year bring good health, happiness, success, and fulfilment to the lives of all," Ravi said in a Raj Bhavan release.



In an audio message that was shared on various social media platforms, Palaniswami extended his Tamil New Year wishes to Tamils living across the globe.

Meanwhile, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also extended his greetings to Tamils on the occasion. "I am sending my best wishes to Tamils across Canada who are coming together with family and loved ones to celebrate the start of the Tamil New Year. Happy Puthandu.", he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Malayalees (Keralites) residing in the State celebrated Vishu festival with traditional zeal. Many of them thronged the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Mahalingapuram and took part in the annual ritual.

