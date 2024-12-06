Religious, caste bigotry will not succeed in TN till I am alive, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Echoing a strong message of equality, brotherhood and solidarity with the socially oppressed Dalit community on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that religious and caste bigotry will not succeed in Tamil Nadu till he is alive.

Speaking at a function organised by the state municipal administration department to distribute modern sewage disposal equipment to 100 conservancy workers and transform them into entrepreneurs, Stalin said, “We strive to create an egalitarian society through social justice. I do not deny that there are some deterrents on our ambitious path. Some people politicise that immediately and wonder if this is the land of Ambedkar or Periyar?”

“Without comprehending an isolated in its entirety and the actions of the government on it, and even if they did understand, they deliberately spread rumours to defame the Dravidian model government. My only message to them is that your religious and caste bigotry will never succeed in this land of Periyar and the land groomed on the principles of Ambedkar. You cannot succeed until Stalin is alive,” said Stalin.

Will expose divisive forces; uphold social justice

“Periyar and Ambedkar had also experienced such pressures and braced against it and marched on their paths. This government, which functions on the path laid down by them, will clear the obstacles in the society, expose the forces threatening to divide the society, and uphold social justice and create an egalitarian and equitable society. This is the oath we take in the name Periyar and Ambedkar,” said Stalin.

“Dalit must get due representation in jobs, they must never be boycotted, must never be stopped in the name of caste, must ensure their growth in politics, economy and education and every one must get everything. This dravidian model government functions on this basis,” Stalin reiterated.

We want to design the governing principle (of the government) by legally internalising and implementing the Dravidian principles of social justice, self respect, women’s rights, equality and brotherhood and rights of the oppressed. We are working continuously for that,” he added.

Dravidian model govt marches on the path laid by Ambedkar

“I, Stalin not only celebrate Ambedkar but also implement his ideas. Our Dravidian Model govt will tread on the path laid down by Thanthai Periyar and Ambedkar, Pandit Ayothithas who dreamt of an equitable and egalitariansociety,” said Stalin, the same day his ‘brother’ Thol Thirumavalavan reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance against the backdrop of his abstention from a book release event Friday.

Detailing the long list of schemes implemented by his government for the welfare of Dalits in the state, including the declaration of Ambedkar’s birthday as Equality Day, unveiling of the Ambedkar statue in his memorial in the city, translation of select works of Ambedkar into Tamil and the Dalit entrepreneurship scheme for Dalits, Stalin said, “We launched innovative schemes never implemented in any other state.”