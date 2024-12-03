Relief sought for deceased Kumari fisher’s kin

MADURAI: Aggrieved by the death of Kanniyakumari fisherman, who was killed allegedly after an Indian submarine collided with a boat, his relatives have demanded adequate compensation for the victim.

AG Prince, Colachel MLA, Fr Churchill, General Secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), Fr Danstan, Director, Coastal Peace and Development and Fr C Raj, Parish Priest, Kottilpadu presented a memorandum to Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena on Monday seeking necessary action.

Jenishmon (30) from Kottilpadu and Ramesh from Odisha were killed as an Indian submarine collided with a fishing boat ‘Marthoma’, which set off the Goa coast on November 21. Six fishermen were rescued by the Goan folks and five others by the Indian submarine.

The bodies of Jenishmon and Ramesh were recovered at the Mumbai coast on November 29. Jenishmon’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on November 30 and last rites performed on December 1.

Compensation was sought from the State and Union governments. Further, the Kanniyakumari district administration was requested to provide a government job to the victim’s kin based on educational qualifications.