Relief material sent from Tenkasi to cyclone-hit Chennai, adjacent dists

MADURAI: Relief material including food items and other essential goods such as water bottles, mats, pillows and bed sheets were sent from Tenkasi on Sunday to the cyclone-hit Chennai and adjacent districts. District Revenue Officer K Padmavathi flagged off a few vehicles carrying the relief material.

Fifteen essential commodities including rice bags, biscuit packets, wheat and dhal worth Rs 10.26 lakh were sent to help victims of Cyclone Michaung, sources said. On Saturday, two truckloads of relief material worth Rs 14.5 lakh was sent to Chennai, amidst tight security. The relief assistance was raised from public and private sources.