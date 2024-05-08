Relief from heatwave likely for parts of Tamil Nadu as heavy rain forecast for 14 districts

CHENNAI: According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of moderate rain at some places and heavy rain at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow due to the change in wind direction.

Thunder, lightning, and gusts of wind reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour are expected at some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday.

Moderate rain with gusty winds and heavy rain at one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, and Tirupattur.

Also, moderate rain with thunder and lightning and heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Nellai and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu, and also Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday.

However, from Wednesday to May 11 (Saturday), the temperature will increase from 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in some places in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu.