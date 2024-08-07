Begin typing your search...

Relief for Wayanad: AIADMK leaders hand Rs 1crore cheque to Kerala CM

The Kerala CM appreciated the gesture of the AIADMK for extending a helping hand to rehabilitate the victims of the deadly landslide.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Aug 2024 2:02 AM GMT
Relief for Wayanad: AIADMK leaders hand Rs 1crore cheque to Kerala CM
X

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers SP Velumani and Pollachi V Jayaraman along with party Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan on Tuesday to hand over the cheque for Rs 1 crore on behalf of the party towards Wayanad landslide that claimed around 400 lives. Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty also present on the occasion. The Kerala CM appreciated the gesture of the AIADMK for extending a helping hand to rehabilitate the victims of the deadly landslide.

Tamil NaduAIADMKWayanad landslideRelief for Wayanad
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick