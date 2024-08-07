Relief for Wayanad: AIADMK leaders hand Rs 1crore cheque to Kerala CM

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers SP Velumani and Pollachi V Jayaraman along with party Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan on Tuesday to hand over the cheque for Rs 1 crore on behalf of the party towards Wayanad landslide that claimed around 400 lives. Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty also present on the occasion. The Kerala CM appreciated the gesture of the AIADMK for extending a helping hand to rehabilitate the victims of the deadly landslide.