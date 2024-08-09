Relief for officials as TN govt issues circular against last-day suspensions

CHENNAI: At last the State has come up with a time frame and regulations for every stage of departmental-level disciplinary proceedings taken against erring government officials, to avoid goof-ups.

The move, if implemented correctly, is set to avoid the suspension of any government officials on the last day of their service.

According to the circular issued by K Nanthakumar, Secretary, Human Resources Management Department on July 23, 2024, to avoid defects such as delay in disposal of disciplinary cases, imposition of unimplementable punishments and non-furnishing of crucial documents to the government during appeal/review and to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission while seeking its views in disciplinary cases. The government issues the time limit prescribed for processing the disciplinary proceedings against government employees.

“There should be no delay in carrying out disciplinary action against the government servants, PSU servants and other officers. Unenforceable penalties should not be imposed on those subject to disciplinary action. Timescales for various stages of departmental disciplinary action must be followed,” the letter read.

An explanation under Rule 17 (a) or 17 (b) of Tamil Nadu Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) should be sought from the erring government servants and a notice should be sent within 15 days, says the circular issued by the Secretary.

The circular mentions that 30 days shall be given to submit the explanation to the accused and for the perusal of records. Appointment of an inquiry officer should be done within 7 days and completion and submission of the inquiry report should be within 30 days. The circular also further puts the onus on the respective authority to take action within 10 days (once a report is received) and should offer 15 days more time for further representation to the accused. “30 days shall be given for obtaining the views of TNPSC,” Nanthakumar said.

At the government level, final orders have to be issued within 30 days and for others, it is 7 days.