Relief for Nilgiris residents as another tiger trapped

The operation follows a series of terrifying incidents that began on August 9 and 21, when a tiger attacked and claimed the lives of two people in the O’Valley-Lauriston region near Gudalur, forest officials said.

Enraged by the fatal attacks, locals staged massive protests demanding the immediate capture of the man-eater.

Yielding to public pressure, the Forest Department deployed traps, successfully capturing the tiger on September 18 and subsequently transferring it to the Vandalur Zoo.