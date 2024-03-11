Relief for DMK leader Ponmudy as SC stays conviction in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: In a major relief for senior DMK leader K Ponmudy, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction and three-year prison term awarded to him and his wife P Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case.



After the six-time MLA and then senior Minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet was convicted in the case booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), he was disqualified. The Assembly secretariat had on March 5 declared his constituency, Thirukovilur, as vacant, paving way for bypoll.

While convicting Ponmudy and his wife on December 21, 2023, Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court had suspended the operation of the sentence by 30 days, allowing him to move the Supreme Court with an appeal.

On Monday, Thanthi TV reported that the apex court has stayed his conviction.