Relief eyewash, give Rs 40K per acre: Ramadoss

In a statement, the senior leader said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5,400 per acre for 40,000 acres of paddy field affected due to water shortage.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2023 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-07 01:15:53.0  )
PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss stated that the relief announced by the state to farmers in the Cauvery Delta districts is just an eyewash and demanded Rs 40,000 per acre as compensation.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5,400 per acre for 40,000 acres of paddy field affected due to water shortage. “As 2 lakh acres are withering, announcing compensation for only 40,000 acres is an eyewash,” he said.

