Relief efforts on war footing in flood-hit Madurai: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that efforts were being undertaken on a war footing to restore normalcy in flood-hit Madurai. The region which has been receiving a spate of heavy rainfall, witnessed torrential downpour on Friday, following which several areas are inundated.

In a post on micro blogging site X on Saturday, Stalin said, “I deputed state registration minister P Moorthy and IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to engage in rescue and relief works as soon I learnt about the damages caused in many areas due to the heavy rain in Madurai district yesterday. Also, I contacted the District Collector of Madurai over phone and learned about the situation on the ground, and advised her to take necessary action.”

The state Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Disaster Management are closely monitoring the situation, he said, adding that the monitoring officer of the district was sent to the field yesterday.

"All operations are in full swing to restore normalcy," the Chief Minister informed, noting that engineers, workers, and large electric motors from neighboring municipalities have been dispatched to drain water from residential areas in the temple town.

He also said that medical camps have been set up there and that residents of affected areas have been safely accommodated in three relief camps with necessary facilities.

Late on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had reviewed the flood situation in Madurai with various officials through video conferencing.