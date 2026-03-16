Released from Sri Lankan prison, 14 Nagapattinam, Rameswaram fishermen return home

CHENNAI: As many as 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, returned to Chennai on Friday.
A group of seven fishermen from Rameswaram went fishing on January 12, and another group of seven from Nagapattinam went on January 20.
Both groups were arrested by the Coast Guard for crossing the maritime border.
Their boats were seized and they were sent to prison. After Chief Minister MK Stalin requested the Centre to take steps to release them, the embassy in Sri Lanka intervened to secure their release from prison. They were handed over to the Indian officials, who arranged travel documents for the fishermen.