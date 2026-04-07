Released from Sri Lankan custody, 30 TN, Puducherry fishermen arrive in Chennai

The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on three mechanised boats. Of the 30 fishermen, 21 belong to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, while nine are from Karaikal in Puducherry.

While fishing mid-sea, their boats were intercepted by a Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol vessel. Accusing them of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, the Sri Lankan personnel arrested all 30 fishermen. Their boats, fishing nets and catch were also seized.

The fishermen were later produced before a Sri Lankan court, which remanded them in custody.