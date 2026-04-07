Released from Sri Lankan custody, 30 TN, Puducherry fishermen arrive in Chennai

CHENNAI: Thirty fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy two months ago for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary, returned to Chennai on Tuesday from Colombo.
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received the fishermen at the airport and arranged transport for their return to their respective hometowns.
The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on three mechanised boats. Of the 30 fishermen, 21 belong to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, while nine are from Karaikal in Puducherry.
While fishing mid-sea, their boats were intercepted by a Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol vessel. Accusing them of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, the Sri Lankan personnel arrested all 30 fishermen. Their boats, fishing nets and catch were also seized.
The fishermen were later produced before a Sri Lankan court, which remanded them in custody.
Following the arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking their immediate intervention to secure the release of the fishermen.
Subsequently, officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka held talks with Sri Lankan authorities. A Sri Lankan court recently ordered the release of all 30 fishermen, who were then taken handed over to the Indian officials.
Emergency travel documents and air tickets were arranged for their return. The fishermen arrived in Chennai on a flight from Colombo, where they were received by officials and sent back to their hometowns.