Released from Lankan custody, 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu return home

CHENNAI: Thirteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy more than a month ago, returned to Chennai on Saturday. After receiving them at the airport, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials made arrangements to take them back to their native villages in Pudukkottai and Rameswaram.

The Lankan navy had arrested six fishermen from Pudukkottai on July 1, and seven fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested on July 12. Their boats, equipment, including fishing gear, and even the catch were confiscated by the Lankan officials.

These fishermen were taken to Sri Lanka, where they were presented before a court, which sent them to prison.

Taking up the matter with the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shot off a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and insisted that all fishermen in Lankan custody should be released. Their boats seized by the Lankan authorities should also be released, Stalin stressed.

Following this, the Indian Embassy officials talk with Sri Lankan officials. Meanwhile, the 13 detained fishermen from Pudukkottai and Rameswaram were released by a court there. They were handed over to the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The Indian officials then arranged flight tickets for the 13 fishermen to return to Tamil Nadu.