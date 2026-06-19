Release White Paper on Muslims' welfare, urges MMK president Jawahirullah

Thanking the voters of Nagapattinam for electing him, Jawahirullah welcomed the Governor's address being read in full, but said several key welfare and policy issues had not found adequate mention in it.

Referring to the State's financial position, he noted that while the Finance Minister had highlighted the sharp increase in debt, the reasons behind the borrowings were not sufficiently explained. He argued that loans raised for infrastructure projects such as Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, road expansion works, and flyovers were intended for public development and should be viewed in that context.

The MMK leader also expressed concern over a recent court ruling against animal sacrifice during Bakrid, saying the issue required careful handling as it could have implications for traditional animal sacrifice practices followed in temples and other religious institutions in the future.

Welcoming the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets, Jawahirullah pointed out that only a fraction of the State's 4,787 liquor shops had been shut. He urged the government to intensify efforts against illicit liquor and unauthorised liquor sales, refrain from issuing licences to around 1,500 recreation clubs functioning as bars, and introduce a dedicated welfare scheme for Tasmac employees.