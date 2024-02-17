Release white paper on government jobs: PMK

CHENNAI: As chief minister MK Stalin claimed that his government has provided government jobs to 60,567 youngsters in the state, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to release a white paper on the subject.

"Chief minister MK Stalin has announced that jobs have been given to 60,567 persons including 27,858 jobs through TNPSC and other recruitment boards. Statistics released by the CM raises suspicion. In an event, on September 27, he said that 12,576 jobs were given since DMK came to power and 10,205 appointment orders were given in addition to that. After the event, no one was given a government job," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that as per the data disclosed by the CM, only 24,879 jobs were given in three years. However, more than 60,000 employees have retired from government services. Election manifesto of DMK had promised to fill 3.5 lakh vacant posts and creation of 2 lakh new posts.

"The government should release a white paper on the number of jobs given after DMK came to power. The government also disclosed how it would fill 3.5 lakh vacant posts, create 2 lakh new posts and when will the temporary employee be given permanent jobs, " he asked.

In another statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the Telangana government has passed a resolution to conduct a caste based census. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the census as three of the southern states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are conducting the census.