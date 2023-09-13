Release white paper on Adyar, Cooum restoration works: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out that more than 50 per cent funds allocated for restoring Adyar and Cooum Rivers and no visible result, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to release a white paper on the projects.



In his statement, Anbumani said that Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) has been formed to restore the rivers and Rs. 1,479 Crore has been allocated since 2015-2016. "Till now Rs. 790 Crore has been spent. Rs. 129.22 Crore has been spent for desilting and strengthening of bunds, while Rs. 290.13 Crore has been spent to relocate families living near the rivers. As much as Rs. 129.83 Crore and Rs. 122.99 Crore has been spent on plugging sewage inlets and construction of compound walls respectively and Rs 20.75 Crore has been spent on afforestation, " he said.

He added there is no visible result after spending the money. "Anyone, who witnessed the condition of these rivers before the works and after the works, cannot find differences. The government has the responsibility to explain to the people, " he added.

He urged the government to release a white paper on types of works carried out under the project and when the works will be completed so that the public can take a walk on the banks.