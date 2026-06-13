Release water, not empty promises, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

In a statement, Palaniswami said farmers across the Cauvery delta region were shocked and worried over the government's failure to open the dam as scheduled. He noted that Kuruvai cultivation largely depends on the timely release of water from the Mettur reservoir.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the government had already failed to fulfil its promise of waiving more than Rs 10,000 crore in agricultural loans and had instead written off only small amounts, leading to protests by farmers.

He described the announcement of the Rs 134-crore special package as another deceptive move and said the government should have prioritised measures to ensure water release for cultivation.