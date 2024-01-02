Release water from Mettur till Feb 15, urge Delta ryots

TIRUCHY: In order to rescue the withering paddy crop, water from Mettur should be released till February 15 for Delta irrigation, appealed PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Mannargudi, Pandian said, the farmers have been cultivating paddy and sugarcane amidst several hardships and the state should disburse an MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 5,000 per tonne of sugarcane. He also suggested distributing coconut along with the Pongal package.

Stating that the previous AIADMK government had waived a crop loan worth Rs 12,500 crore, but the amount of Rs 1,200 crore which was deposited by the farmers had not been released so far and the state should release the fund immediately otherwise a protest would be initiated, he said.

The farmers who cultivated samba and thalady in an area of over 15 lakh acres expected on time monsoon rains. “Since there was no proper rainfall in the Delta region, the state should initiate steps to release water from Mettur till February 15 so that they can rescue the withering crops,” Pandian said.