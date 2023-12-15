Release TNPSC Group-2, Group-2A results: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to release the results of Group-2 and Group-2A exams within a week.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the human resources department minister had promised that appointment orders to Group-2 and Group-2A candidates will be issued by December first week. "But the promise is yet to be fulfilled. The candidates are in mental agony due to the delay, " he said.

He added that a notification to conduct the exam was issued in February 2022 but the results have not been released. "The administrators should apologize to the candidates as they could not evaluate the answer sheets for 10 months. Waiting for two years for results will affect the candidates mentally. The government has no concern. The chairman post of TNPSC is vacant for one and half a year. The commission is being run by only 4 members," he pointed out.

He added that TNPSC has released only 19 notifications in the present year and only 4,217 persons have been given employment. "Keeping the future of candidates in mind, the TNPSC should release the results of Group-2 and Group-2A within a week. The government should take steps to appoint a chairman and appoint 10 members, " he urged.