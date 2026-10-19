Release Thirupugazh panel report, save city from cloudbursts: PMK

Pointing to the Thirupugazh Committee's recommendations, he said the panel, constituted in November 2021, conducted field studies and analysed data over 17 months before submitting its final report in March 2023. However, he said the report has not been made public even after 43 months.

The previous DMK government said the committee made 161 recommendations, of which 101 were being implemented. However, Anbumani said the public still does not know the details of the recommendations and the measures implemented.

He urged the TVK government to make the report public and implement its recommendations to prevent Chennai from facing another round of severe flooding, stressing the need for comprehensive preparedness for increasingly intense rainfall.