Release schedule for closing all Tasmac shops, PMK urges TN govt

CHENNAI: While welcoming the government announcement of shutting down 500 Tasmac wine shops, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to release a schedule for closing remaining wine shops across the state.

"Tasmac has announced to close 500 wine shops out of 5,329 wine shops from tomorrow (Thursday). Even though it is a delayed action, it is a welcome move. The move should be the first step in implementing complete prohibition in the state as promised by the Chief Minister MK Stalin, " Anbumani said in his statement.

He noted that despite 2 months lapsed after the announcement was made to close the shops, it was not implemented. PMK has been continuously demanding to close the wine shops.

"By closing remaining 4,829 wine shops, prohibition should be implemented. If 500 shops closed every three months, all the shops will be closed in 2 and a half years. Government should release schedule to close the shops, " he urged.

In another statement, the leader has urged the state government to implement pay hike to guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges.

"Monthly salary of guest lecturers working in Madras University has been increased to Rs. 30,000 from Rs. 20,000. Tamil Nadu is the state that provides least salary to the guest lecturers. Also salary is provided only for 11 months. Despite the UGC directing to give Rs. 1,500 per session and maximum salary of Rs. 50,000, it is not implemented in the state, " he pointed out.

The noted that the salary hike announced by the University is only for the guest lecturers working in the University departments. The salary is not for the colleges affiliated to the University.

"Salary given to guest lecturers is less that the salary given to unorganised workers. Realising this, the government should provide pay hike to guest lecturers in all arts and science colleges, " he urged.