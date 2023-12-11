Release Rs 5,000 cr as interim relief, MDMK tells Centre

CHENNAI: MDMK has urged the Centre to release Rs 5,000 crore heeding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s demand, as interim relief for flood relief works in Chennai.

In the administrative council meeting of the party, in which party general secretary Vaiko and principal secretary Durai Vaiko took part, a resolution was passed demanding the relief fund.

“Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts have been severely affected due to Cyclone Michaung. Several infrastructures were damaged and lakhs of people lost their livelihood. The Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister Modi seeking Rs 5,060 crore relief. Also, Vaiko has raised this in the Parliament. But, only Rs 950 crore has been allocated,” the resolution said.

In another resolution, the party said that the textile industry is in a difficult situation due to changes in rates of thread, increase in duty and electricity tariff. Import of textiles and bed sheets has been increased substantially from China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. On the other hand, tax for local exporters has been increased.

“Power charges for MSMEs have been increased. Peak-hour charges and rooftop solar charges should be cancelled. MSMEs have protested demanding these. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to consider the demands of MSME,” another resolution said.

The party also pointed out that 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by Sri Lanka. “Incidents of attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen and detaining them in Sri Lankan prisons has become a daily affair. Fishermen are disappointed that the central government remains indifferent towards such incidents. The central government should take measures to release fishermen and 133 fishing boats from Sri Lanka,” the party urged.

The administrative council demanded the central government to cancel tenders floated to mine graphite in Tenkasi district and the state government to provide Rs 20,000 per acre for damaged corn crops in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The party also opposed ONGC’s move to dig hydrocarbon wells in state.