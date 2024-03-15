Begin typing your search...

Release Rs 1,678.83 cr MGNREGS wages due: CM

In his letter to Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has provided 86 per cent of work under the scheme to women

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 March 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-15 01:30:26.0  )
MK Stalin 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to release the pending wage amount of Rs 1,678.83 crore under the MGNREGS to Tamil Nadu so that payments can be made to 24.21 lakh workers.

Disbursed wages from December 2023 to February that affected 24.21 lakh workers, he said.

DTNEXT Bureau

