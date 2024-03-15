Release Rs 1,678.83 cr MGNREGS wages due: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to release the pending wage amount of Rs 1,678.83 crore under the MGNREGS to Tamil Nadu so that payments can be made to 24.21 lakh workers.

In his letter to Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has provided 86 per cent of work under the scheme to women.

Disbursed wages from December 2023 to February that affected 24.21 lakh workers, he said.