Release more water to fill waterbodies: TN farmers

CHENNAI: Farmers from various associations staged a protest at the new Kattalai Mettu canal in Thanjavur on Tuesday demanding an adequate quantity of water which would recharge as many as 80 waterbodies.

According to the farmers, the new Kattalai Mettu canal branches from the Kattalai bed regulator at Mayanur near Krishnarayapuram in Karur and reaches Pidari lake flowing for around 134 km via Karur, Tiruchy and Thanjavur. This canal irrigates 20,622 acres of land directly and indirectly through as many as 107 waterbodies.

Against such a backdrop, the water from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) was released for Delta irrigation on July 31 and the Kattalai Mettu canal had also received water. But even after months have passed, water has not reached several waterbodies.

Hence the farmers from the region staged a series of protests on August 6 and the officials who held talks ensured releasing adequate water to fill the waterbodies within 15 days.

However, water has not reached the waterbodies and on Tuesday, the farmers headed by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Thanjavur Secretary Kannan, assembled at the new Kattalai Mettu canal at Sengipatti in Thanjavur and staged a protest.

Thanjavur MP S Murasoli held talks with the agitating farmers.