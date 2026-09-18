Release fund for removal of Karuvelam: Madras High Court

He further submitted that Seemai Karuvelam trees had been completely removed in Kerala and that not a single tree remained there. He said Tamil Nadu should learn from Kerala. He added that the removal work had commenced in eight districts of Tamil Nadu.

While eradicating the trees was a Himalayan task, he said the commencement of removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees from the Thamirabarani and Vaigai rivers was a great achievement.

The bench observed that there was no bar on using mineral funds to remove Seemai Karuvelam trees and directed the funds to be released within two weeks without citing rules for delay. It also directed that priority be given to removing the trees from water bodies and adjourned the hearing to October 9.