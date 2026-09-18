Release fund for removal of Karuvelam: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to release district mineral funds within two weeks for the removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees, observing that there was no bar on using the funds for the purpose.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko and others had filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking the removal of Prosopis juliflora trees, also known as Seemai Karuvelam trees. The matter came up for hearing before a special bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar.
Vaiko, who was present in court, requested the court to direct the government to file district-wise reports to ascertain whether the High Court's directions were being implemented seriously.
He further submitted that Seemai Karuvelam trees had been completely removed in Kerala and that not a single tree remained there. He said Tamil Nadu should learn from Kerala. He added that the removal work had commenced in eight districts of Tamil Nadu.
While eradicating the trees was a Himalayan task, he said the commencement of removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees from the Thamirabarani and Vaigai rivers was a great achievement.
The bench observed that there was no bar on using mineral funds to remove Seemai Karuvelam trees and directed the funds to be released within two weeks without citing rules for delay. It also directed that priority be given to removing the trees from water bodies and adjourned the hearing to October 9.